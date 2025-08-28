Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize hydroponic weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, four held

Updated on: 28 August,2025 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The customs department said that the seizures were made during the night duty of August 26 and 27, 2025 and the total seizure amounted to 19.65 kilograms, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 19.65 crores

All four passengers have been arrested, and further investigations are underway. Pic/Special Arrangement by Samiullah Khan

Mumbai Customs on Thursday said that it has made seizures of suspected Hydroponic Weed (a high-grade form of Marijuana) worth Rs 19.65 crores in three cases at city airport and arrested four people in connection with the cases.

The customs department said that the seizures were made during the night duty of August 26 and 27, 2025 and the total seizure amounted to 19.65 kilograms, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 19.65 crores.



In the first and second case based on passenger profiling, Mumbai Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI Airport) intercepted two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on August 26. Upon examination of their checked-in trolley bags, officers discovered 11.64 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed. The narcotic substance was cleverly hidden in the luggage. Both passengers were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.


In an another case, acting on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted another two passengers who arrived from Phuket in Thailand on August 27, 2025. A detailed examination of their checked-in bags led to the recovery of 8.01 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed, also concealed in trolley bags. Both individuals were taken into custody under the NDPS Act, 1985.

"All four passengers have been arrested, and further investigations are underway to determine the source and intended recipients of the contraband," the Mumbai Customs said.

 

