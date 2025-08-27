Families aiming to board the Diva-Sawantwadi Express for Konkan during Ganesh festival were left stranded overnight as the train was stabled at Diva station with lights and fans switched off. Passengers faced scorching heat and darkness, while Central Railway clarified the train was not meant for boarding during stabling

On Monday night, desperate to secure a spot on one of the many Ganpati special trains announced by Central Railway (CR), many families arrived at Diva station hours in advance hoping to board the Diva -Sawantwadi Express, a trusted lifeline for Konkan-bound travellers. But,once inside, the train’s power was switched off and passengers said they spent the night without lights or fans.

On Monday night, desperate to secure a spot on one of the many Ganpati special trains announced by Central Railway (CR), many families arrived at Diva station hours in advance hoping to board the Diva-Sawantwadi Express, a trusted lifeline for Konkan-bound travellers. But,once inside, the train’s power was switched off and passengers said they spent the night without lights or fans.

In response, CR told mid-day that the train was headed to the yard and it is unlawful to board such a train. The electric supply is switched off during the stabling period to avoid any mishaps, CR said.

Not enough seats

Despite over 300 special trains announced by CR for the Konkan route, and additional MSRTC buses arranged by political groups from Dombivli, Kalyan, Thane, and Diva, reservations were snapped up within minutes. Desperate to secure a spot, many families arrived at Diva station hours in advance on Monday night, hoping to board the Diva-Sawantwadi Express, a trusted lifeline for Konkan-bound travellers. At 9 pm, this correspondent found the train stationed overnight on the platform, scheduled to depart at 6.25 am the next morning (August 26).

No lights or fans

Just 10 minutes after the train’s arrival, railway authorities switched off all lights and fans in the compartments. The AC M1 coaches were kept locked until morning, while general and reserved coaches remained open but in complete darkness and heat. Passengers said water was available in toilets, but the absence of fans and lights made the long halt unbearable.

Manojkumar Gupta, station manager at Diva, admitted there was a lapse. “If announcements are not made in advance, I will instruct the night staff to ensure passengers are informed. We are working to improve communication so such confusion doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Voices from the platform

Dinesh Dhamapurkar, Diva resident: “I arrived with my family at 9 pm. I couldn’t get a reserved ticket, so I came early. If I don’t travel today, I won’t even get to board tomorrow.” Sachin Chavan, heading to Sawantwadi: “This train reaches during the day, so autos charge only Rs 200 to Rs 300. If we arrive at night, they demand Rs 1000 or more, impossible for us.” Shantaram Bharne, senior citizen from Kopar: “My wife and I came at 8 pm and finally got a seat.”

Atul Sawant, travelling to Vaibhav wadi Road: “We host Ganpati for 10 days. My AC ticket was confirmed late at night, but the coach was locked. My wife, child, and I waited all night in the dark until 5.30 am, when doors finally opened and fans came on.” Siddesh, from Diva: “I worked till late Monday night and reached in the morning, but couldn’t get space inside. I sat near the door. I’ll manage after Panvel. I have to decorate and bring Ganpati.”

Confusion adds to woes

Since August 23, CR has been running a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) from Diva to Chiplun, scheduled shortly after the Sawantwadi Express. But on Monday night, there was no announcement about this service.

The Sawantwadi Express departed at 6.25 am, followed by the MEMU at 7.15 am. Many passengers, unaware of the MEMU, crowded into the express or sat helplessly on the platform until RPF and GRP officials guided them to Platform 6.



Passengers on the Diva-Sawantwadi Express sit in darkness after the railway authorities switch off lights and fans on Monday night. Pics/Shrikant Khuperkar

A staff member said, “The MEMU comes from Kalwa carshed and is routed through Kalyan depending on platform availability. But yes, announcements should have been made.”

Poor conditions

The Diva-Sawantwadi Express remains the most preferred option for Konkan-bound passengers, thanks to its affordable fare and reliable daytime arrival. By contrast, many holiday specials and MEMU trains face delays or are parked at smaller stations.

However, halting the Sawantwadi Express overnight at Diva without basic facilities has drawn sharp criticism. “No lights, no fans, no safety in the dark. Every year it’s the same story, and nothing changes,” complained one elderly traveller.

Official Speak

“It is inappropriate and unlawful to board a train that is meant to go to the yard. The electric supply is switched off during the stabling period to avoid any mishaps. On arrival at Diva, the rake is stabled in the yard in preparation for its next journey. Passengers are requested to avoid boarding these trains at night.

Based on the complaint at Diva, the RPF has also been instructed to take appropriate action to ensure no passengers board the train during this period,” said CR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr Swapnil Nila. “This year, Indian Railways has planned to run more than 380 Ganpati special, in addition to the existing services, to cater to around seven lakh additional passengers,” he added.