It is wiser in fact to keep the mobile away and enjoy the serenity and magnetic pull of nature during the trail.

Malabar Hill walkway. File pic

Listen to this article Let’s treat the Malabar Hill walkway like the gift it is x 00:00

The most exciting addition to the recreation landscape in the city was the opening of an elevated nature trail at Kamala Nehru Park at Malabar Hill. This green, pleasant walkway amidst the forest, literally takes people on a walk amidst the trees and greenery. It is a little oasis in concrete choked Mumbai, a green getaway that can give you an hour of respite amidst the hustle-bustle of the city around and below.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been extensive reportage of the walkway as it is extremely unique and the hype about its opening has been gaining traction for a few months now.

The walkway is a stunning experience and will certainly be a big draw for bird lovers, too. What we as visitors need to do is play a part in preservation by enjoying this infrastructure responsibly.

It is not just the walkway but the approach that needs to be kept clean. Food may be disallowed on the walkway but that does not mean people can eat just outside and discard food and packages on the approach to this trail.

Look at the rules that are written on the start of the trail and follow them carefully. These rules are made for a reason and there is little sense or even joy in rebelling. While all safety measures are in place, stay safe yourself by not trying to climb the railing or putting yourself in any danger for that selfie aimed at garnering an avalanche of likes.

It is wiser in fact to keep the mobile away and enjoy the serenity and magnetic pull of nature during the trail.

Those social media pictures can be put on the backburner.

Though there is a restriction on the number of people who can enjoy the trail at one time, any pushing, pulling and haring around on the walkway should also be avoided at all cost.

Respect, rejoice and revere nature staying within rules.