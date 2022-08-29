Love thy legacy

Our sutradhaars discuss a pressing concern that the city ought to undertake to conserve a key aspect of its urban heritage citing the recent example of the blue plaque that was unveiled at one of Dadabhai Naoroji’s residences in South London

Dadabhai Naoroji commemorated on London blue plaque

You are looking rather sharp in that brown suit, Pheroze. It seems like a spiffy new addition to your wardrobe,” remarked Lady Flora. Hardly anything missed her eye; she always made it a point to mention these observations, irrespective of the fact that her friend, Sir PM would go white in the face each time she made such comments. It’s a different thing that she took great joy in saying these out loud, for the same reason. The friends were back in their favourite adda at Horniman Circle Garden, sipping on milky pudina chai and cookies that Sir PM had brought back from his English August break. “My Lady, you noticed. It was a lone indulgent purchase,” he confessed. Better to come clean and be spared the Spanish inquisition lest, she found out from one of her countless sources, he felt.

“So, how was the trip? Surely, more can be spilled now that you are back, considering how hush-hush you were before your departure,” she teased. “It was unusually hectic with all the engagements, but a splendid one considering the honour that was bestowed on aapro Dadabhai. And to see how all of London’s Zoroastrian community and its heritage mavens turn up to raise a toast… This was a celebration of not just Dadabhai’s life and his work but his legacy in another country where he was the first to democratically win an election,” he trailed off. Lady Flora noticed him wipe away the tears that had trickled down his cheeks as he removed his face mask.

Sir PM went on to update his friend about his South London sojourn. In order to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence and his contribution towards it, English Heritage —a non-profit platform that preserved heritage in London —had unveiled this honour at the South London residence of the national leader. “Did you know that these blue plaques, including the one in his honour at his 42 Anerley Park residence in Penge, South London, are a common feature across the city’s streetscape?” Sir PM boasted, happy to share this newfound knowledge with his usually smarter friend.

Lady Flora had heard about these blue plaques previously, thanks to her cousins’ commemorations in London. But she allowed Sir PM to speak. “And I learnt that expatriate Bombay residents or people associated with colonial Bombay like Dinshaw Wacha, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bhikhaiji Cama, and numerous students and professionals frequented this address. Discussions about independent India must have filled the air,” he continued.

“Pheroze, this fine work that English Heritage is doing seems fascinating. What do these plaques serve?” she prodded, cheekily. “Well, they are a charity that has been managing over 400 historic monuments, buildings, landmarks and historic sites across England and these plaques offer an accessible reminder of the history associated with London’s heritage,” Sir PM rattled off. “I heard that addresses in London associated with other greats from India, from Mahatma Gandhi to Swami Vivekananda and Sardar Patel, have also been felicitated in the past. Isn’t that quite amazing?” She dropped the missile. Sir PM did an eyeroll, and exclaimed, “How did you know, my Lady?”

“Well, let’s just say that this isn’t the first time that I am hearing of these blue plaques,” she winked. “But what was upsetting to me, my Lady, was the revelation that I learnt while I was there—nothing is left behind of his home in today’s Bhendi Bazar. There was a Naoroji family house in Khetwadi that was demolished during Naoroji’s lifetime to make way for Sandhurst Road. His last residence in Versova (one of the original Seven Bungalows), was demolished in the 1980s, and later, redeveloped. I felt rather ashamed that while a foreign country is preserving his legacy, no such thing has happened in his homeland. I believe there is a decrepit home in Navsari that is erroneously referred to as Naoroji’s birthplace; although Naoroji stated that he was born in Bombay. That house probably has his family connection, and deserves to be preserved,” he sighed.

Both had gone quiet, allowing the development to sink in. “This isn’t good, Pheroze. We must be losing so much history as we speak; I have witnessed several water fountains and other landmarks being mowed down overnight by gigantic machines to make way for concrete monstrosities. Considering we are privy to information of just one illustrious historic leader’s legacy, I shudder to imagine what else has vanished right under our eye,” Lady Flora rued. “I am going to float a proposal to my former bosses, to replicate a similar approach to save whatever is left behind of our rich history,” thundered Sir PM. “That would be a great start, Pheroze. And you have all my support. I hope it doesn’t remain a paper dream or a lost file though; you see files tend to get lost amidst the many floors of your former office; I recall a similar file related to my own restoration that had mysteriously gone missing,” she smiled.

After all, preserving Bombay’s heritage was always going to be a challenge. They would know.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal