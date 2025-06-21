Mosquitoes must not be allowed to breed

The drain is filled with so much debris and sludge, even after removing large quantities of waste, the water stays put

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Sewage has been seeping into a space for corporate offices in Chembur for over a month, becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Despite efforts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and those working on the premises, the situation has not improved due to an underlying issue stemming from Metro work in the area.

The mosquito menace is unbearable, and if the authorities are unable to find a permanent solution soon, many are bound to fall sick as the rainfall is not continuous, and water gets stagnated every time the rain stops, an office employee has stated in an extensive report in this paper.

The drain is filled with so much debris and sludge, even after removing large quantities of waste, the water stays put. The BMC did say that the drain opening has been filled with debris from the Metro construction. So, with the help of the contractor’s people, cleaning has been done. Yet people insist these are sporadic efforts.

Sewage water flows back again once it starts raining heavily because even when the BMC pumps out the water and cleans some part of the drain, it’s not enough. The entire drain needs to be thoroughly cleaned.

Let both, the BMC and Metro authorities, come up with a permanent solution to a festering problem. This is a real health menace and it is the BMC itself which conducts numerous anti-mosquito drives during the monsoon so how can one have a huge space which becomes a breeding ground for malaria?

When the Metro was being made, both agencies needed to sit down and talk about how ongoing work would affect nearby drainage. Maybe they have or have not, the point is all infrastructure decision makers need to communicate and to be on the same page. The drain now needs a complete cleaning and people working there a permanent solution.