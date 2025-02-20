Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain, selector and pioneering administrator, dies at 76

Milind Rege was the Mumbai skipper in the 1977-78 Ranji season. File pic/Ashish Raje

Waking up on Wednesday morning to the shocking news of Milind Rege’s passing felt nothing short of losing my support system. Milind, along with his wife Raj, was the driving force for me and it’s going to be tough for me and my family to digest the fact of him not going to be around.

Milind Rege made a great contribution to my career, starting with giving me a job at Tatas and then making me a playing member of the Cricket Club of India (CCI). That was on the cricket front. When I was struggling to cope with a certain trying period in my personal life, Milind and his family were there for me.



Sandeep Patil (left) with the late Milind Rege on November 6, 2024. Pic/Fotocorp

These things are not forgotten and I don’t have enough words to thank them. In Milind’s death, Mumbai cricket has lost its best friend. Till his last day, he remained concerned about the well being of Mumbai cricket. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ought not to forget his willingness to help, guide, promote and advise not only cricketers but also its office bearers.

RIP, my dear Milind!