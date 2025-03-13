Mutual respect is key while celebrating festivals

Enjoy the festival, observing basic rules and most importantly—like live and let live, celebrate and let others celebrate in their own, unique way

Awareness campaigns about eco-friendly colours and water conservation during Holi took root a couple of years ago. Now, they have borne fruit with numerous places holding festive dos highlighting the need to save trees, respect nature, use eco-friendly colours, and save water rather than throw buckets simply for a lark.

For those celebrating on the ground, though, remember that caution is the overriding theme of this festival. While celebrating, show consideration not only towards fellow revellers but also passers-by, idlers, those taking ailing people to medical facilities and senior citizens stepping out,

Ensure that Holi is truly inclusive. This means that those who do not wish to have colour thrown on them or pelted with water balloons, should be left to mark the festival in their own way. Respect for others is key. Communal clashes should simply not happen, so in no way get caught up if anybody at all, from any community, is trying to stoke trouble.

Trains are sometimes targeted by water balloon and stone throwers, crimes that must warrant very strict punishment. In fact, we must see the end of this, so harsh penalties be meted out as both a punitive measure and deterrent.

After throwing colours, do follow traffic rules if on bikes, and maintain discipline on the road in general. Sometimes we see bikes with three and four persons, which is definitely dangerous. Keep within speed limits, do not climb on to pavements with bikes (which we see out of festival time too) or break signals.

Enjoy the festival, observing basic rules and most importantly—like live and let live, celebrate and let others celebrate in their own, unique way.