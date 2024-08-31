With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur last year. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article My prediction: India will win 3-1 down under x 00:00

It is so good to see Test matches being played again after a plethora of white ball events. There were Test matches in the West Indies last month where the Windies showed more resilience and fight than they have shown in their recent series. In fact after their win against Australia at Fortress Gabba a year or so back when they defended a small total, there’s been a greater show of determination in each Test they have played. The most heartening part is that while they aren’t the fearsome team of the last century, they are no longer the pushovers they had become. Every team can expect a fight from them now and if taken lightly they can surprise you too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brilliant Bangladesh

Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally at the end of Day 3; all medal winners so far

Did Pakistan take Bangladesh lightly? It certainly seems so for in the first Test they declared their innings even before reaching 450 runs. If a day or more has been lost, then one can understand such a declaration. The Bangladesh batters led by the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim then not only overhauled the score but also took a healthy lead after which the spinners with the super talented Mehidy and Shakib spun the Pakistan batters out cheaply. It was a resounding win and that should make the Indian team also realise they will have a fight on their hands in the two-Test match series later this month.

The levelling of talent in sport has been exciting and the tennis world is also seeing it with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic being knocked out of the US Open before the first week ended.

The five Test matches that India play before they go to Australia will be good for the mental tuning that is required for a tough tour like that. Already the mind games have begun with Australian players both current and former airing their views about what the result would be. While they are not making Glenn McGrath-like statements of a clean sweep they are still suggesting that Australia will prevail. Sadly, apart from Ravi Shastri no other former or current player has seen to counter the mind games which the Aussies are so good at. Maybe Ravichandran Ashwin should start telling us about a special delivery that he is developing for Steve Smith, that is of course if he continues to open the batting and can survive Jasprit Bumrah.

Batting worries for Aussies

With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again. India being usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA countries the first Test will be crucial. That they aren’t playing proper first-class games before that as well as in the week long gaps between some Test matches could work against them. That said, it is how schedules are nowadays for most touring sides. It is tough on inexperienced newcomers as Yashasvi Jaiswal found in South Africa last year. He came back brilliantly with over 700 runs against England at home.

It’s going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game. Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India.

Professional Management Group