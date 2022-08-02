Need to preserve the good in Matheran, too

The getaway whose unique feature was ‘no vehicular movement allowed inside’ is experimenting with e-rickshaws. They have had hand-pulled rickshaws up till now. People could commute inside Matheran via foot, horseback or hand-pulled rickshaws

Plastic sacks, used to carry work material, strewn in the forest in Matheran (right) the stretch between Dasturi Naka and Indira Nagar has been cleared of the plastic sacks

With e-rickshaws running trials in the hill station of Matheran, yet another chapter has opened for the tiny, charming holiday hub, favourite of so many Mumbaikars.

The trial for the e-rickshaws is on for three months, which means the station’s most enduring and appealing aspect—no vehicles—may be set to change soon. An extensive report in this paper had both sides. Some who were for e-rickshaws, citing advantages, and others who highlighted several downsides of e-rickshaws, ruing already that this may be the last nail in the coffin for a place that has been losing its character and charm.

While one acknowledges diversity, it is important that we find a middle path. There is something to be said for retaining old world charm, defining aspects and preserving heritage. Sentiment is not all tosh. Instead, the getaway must offer holiday tourists something different from their routine lives like it always has, and have the flavour of quintessential Matheran.

Meanwhile, progress means filling in lacunae. The place needs a good hospital. It may need some transport options which can be worked on within the existing framework, so that we have a win-win situation for both the old and the new. Planners and those in authority must strive to strike a balance. While everything does change and it is naïve or counterproductive to ask for permanence or be stuck in a rut, we have to see that we keep the good instead of doing away with everything altogether.

With some planning and vision, which means factoring in locals, Matheran lovers, they can come up with a game plan. After all, where there is a hill(station) there is a way.