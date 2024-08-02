I was half expecting the news at some point as I had spoken to his son a couple of weeks ago and he filled me in on his condition. None the less, expected or not, it’s a sad day

Aunshuman Gaekwad

Listen to this article Never missed sending Christmas and Diwali greetings to each other x 00:00

At around quarter past one on Wednesday afternoon, I got the sad news from a friend of mine in London that my friend Aunshuman Gaekwad had just passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was half expecting the news at some point as I had spoken to his son a couple of weeks ago and he filled me in on his condition. None the less, expected or not, it’s a sad day.

Also Read: Swapnil stands up when it matters

People who followed Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s and in particular West Indies versus India matches, would never believe that a fast bowler like myself who bowled bouncers fairly liberally, could be friends with both Sunil Gavaskar and Aunshuman Gaekwad. But it’s no exaggeration to say we were good friends and of course that friendship thankfully continues with Sunny. I didn’t see Aunshu as much as I have seen and spent time with Sunny in the years after our playing careers ended, but Aunshu and I kept in touch. I was brought up in a Christian household and Aunshu of course was Hindu, but that didn’t stop us exchanging Christmas and Diwali greetings and we never missed each year. On the few occasions that our paths crossed in London, we would always catch up for a meal somewhere along the line, enjoying each other’s company.

I have said on many occasions that West Indies cricket made me what I am, as without it, I would not have been able to travel the world and make great lifetime friends. Aunshu was one of them and he will be sadly missed by me and of course his family, friends and the cricketing world in general. Aunshu was a gentleman and the world will be a bit hollower without his presence. Sleep well, my friend.