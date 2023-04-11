No harm in being overcautious in online dealings

When she googled the number, she was directed to a fake website and a process followed, after which there was a link given. Then, she was told to swipe a small amount for registration, where the link seemed not to work, but in a few hours, money was gone from her accounts

The victim was looking for the contact details of Hinduja Hospital in Mahim

A 48-year-old Dadar woman, attempting to book a doctor’s appointment at a hospital, fell prey to cyber fraudsters, losing nearly R1.92 lakh. The woman had googled the number of the hospital to get an appointment. The person on the line, claiming to be a hospital official, defrauded her of her money by providing her a scam link to make the payment through. The Dadar police have booked unknown people in the case.

When she googled the number, she was directed to a fake website and a process followed, after which there was a link given. Then, she was told to swipe a small amount for registration, where the link seemed not to work, but in a few hours, money was gone from her accounts.

It was interesting to read what a police officer stated about the modus operandi of the fraudsters. It seems they edit the mobile number on Google search and then delete it after defrauding a few people.

This is one more red flag, in the growing number of ways people are defrauded on social media. When you google and get a number, it is better to check at least twice or thrice through talking to the person on one’s phone, asking somebody etc. whether that number is correct.

It also makes sense but this should be done, if possible, if one makes a payment in person in cash for the first time at least. This though, may be impossible for some. Check the website of the hospital and see if the link provided by the person spoken to is authentic. Check the numbers on the website of the hospital. If there is a con game on, then, chances are there will be another website of the same place, too, and that should surely put your antennae up. In these days of escalating cybercrime, if in doubt, do not pay till you check it out.