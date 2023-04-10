All actions must and will have consequences

That was when the management approached the cops and the mobster was booked.

Representation pic

The Turbhe MIDC cops have booked a mobster and three others for allegedly beating up staffers and ransacking a restaurant. The gangster had come to the restaurant for drinks and dinner on April 5 and was leaving without paying. When the manager demanded money, he was threatened with assault. The management did not approach the police out of fear. On April 6, Mane arrived at the restaurant with a bamboo stick and started beating up the staff that were in his way, a report in this paper said. In a short while, more people arrived and started ransacking the premises. That was when the management approached the cops and the mobster was booked.

While investigations are on, the larger picture is standing up to the bullies and goons, who threaten establishments. If action is not taken for fear of repercussions, then it emboldens the criminal to repeat his actions. The police, too, need to take quick cognisance of complaints and actually see to it that the goon cannot and does not make good on his threat of assault. There is obviously a power imbalance here, where the establishment owner feels vulnerable or cornered. He is fearful of complaining.

Also Read: Gang ransacks restaurant, beats up staff in Navi Mumbai

The cops have to show by actions that they will protect the owners and establishment from vandalism. They also have to take action against the accused, which will set an example that hooliganism, threats and blackmail will invite penal action.

We have heard of cases of people who try to slip away after eating without paying. From blaming the food, to saying they will pay by cheque (!) to pretending that the card does not work and they have to go to the ATM to withdraw money. Threat of physical violence is yet another in this list.