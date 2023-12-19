Nurturing our green cover will only increase our lifespan

Recently, mid-day visited the southbound stretch between DN Nagar and the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme signal, workers could be seen constructing the small barrier on the footpath. Shockingly, construction material was seen at the base of around five to six trees

The section of Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road that lacks a proper footpath, on Sunday. Pics/Shadab Khan

The civic body appears to still be damaging trees while ‘beautifying’ the city. It is constructing a small barrier between trees on the sidewalk along New Link Road in Andheri West but the debris is being dumped at the base of the trees.

Recently, mid-day visited the southbound stretch between DN Nagar and the Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme signal, workers could be seen constructing the small barrier on the footpath. Shockingly, construction material was seen at the base of around five to six trees.

The Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) told the civic body in 2015 to remove concrete from a one-metre radius of tree trunks and to guarantee that no building or maintenance work is done in that area. In June 2023, mid-day in its report ‘Is BMC deliberately killing trees in city?’ highlighted how concrete was being poured around the base of trees on Dhobi Ghat Road in Dahisar East and along the Western Express Highway in Bandra East.

This is counterproductive and goes against the concept of greening the city. What can be more beautiful than tree-lined roads, breaking the grey, concrete vista in a megapolis? That is the real beautification that we need. Let authorities put thought and vision into all these beautification projects that have sprung up in the city. Beautification should not come at the price of a green city.

Already we have our open spaces and trees perishing in order to create more infra and public utilities. In fact, trees have to stand at the top of the preservation pyramid when it comes to any upgradation or aesthetics. The BMC’s garden department needs to work in tandem and see that standing trees are safeguarded.