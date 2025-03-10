Of book hunts, young artists and finding Mario

Our sutradhaars, Sir Pheroze and Lady Flora, are back from a hectic trip to a literature festival in Goa, and have much to discuss from that sojourn

Children thronged the Goa Children’s Literature Festival at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. PIC/Fiona Fernandez

Your tan is still quite obvious…” Lady Flora commented, when her friend, Sir PM, arrived for their weekend after-dark stroll. The sun hadn’t set, and it was sunny, so they chose to meet at the shaded Cooperage Bandstand. Sir PM was a bit taken aback. Despite taking precautions, from wearing an oversized Panama hat, to preferring to remain under the shamianas for most of their time at the Goa Book Fair and the Children’s Literature Festival, it didn’t help. They mean it when they call Goa the ‘Sunshine State’, he realised. His friend, Lady Flora, was also sporting a tan, but she loved it. “We English people don’t mind this look. Seems like your Persian roots couldn’t cope with the excess sun,” she added, cheekily.

“I think it was worth it. It was a genuine, honest attempt to create awareness about literature and nudge young people, especially, to engage with books,” Sir PM shared. “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much of a turnout; I thought weekends for Margao folk meant heading to South Goa’s beaches or lazing around after leisurely lunches; you know their ‘susegaad’. But they proved me wrong. Dr Viegas had warned me too; that chappie told me that it would be a no-show. Can’t wait to tell him that the Goenkars had other ideas,” smiled Sir PM, adding, “I was impressed with the focus on Konkani. That’s how you nurture regional languages—with great stories and fine storytellers.”

Lady Flora pulled out a book from her cloth bag, “Look at this precious find, Pheroze. It documents the visual history of the Bom Jesus Basilica. It was tough to stop myself from going overboard; I also found literature on Indian dynasties that ruled Goa before the Portuguese; a second-hand find,” revealed Lady Flora. Sir PM wanted to show off his collection as well, “What do you think of these? I snapped up this book about Goa’s famous and lesser-known churches, complete with illustrations and rare facts. Oh, and I also picked up a book about the Portuguese rule in Bassein, Bombay, and Goa. I panicked because I thought I’d be charged for excess baggage,” he laughed. “No wonder, I noticed beads of perspiration rolling down your face while we were checking in,” Lady Flora chuckled, adding, “Despite the uncomfortable temperatures, it didn’t deter those young artists from going all out to showcase their wares. It’s terrific that they are highlighting Goa’s riches.” Sir PM was carrying a mini notepad with diverse window designs by a young artist from Margao. “I always believe that the youth can lead the way. It was impressive how they were documenting Goa’s history, its culture and crafts with relatable mediums like stationery and home décor that displayed their balcãos, windows and lifestyle quirks. I would like to see this same vigour from our young Bombay artists. Sometimes, I feel talent here is caught up in the rat race, and may have possibly lost the intent to use it to showcase the city via the literary and performing arts,” Sir PM elaborated, veering into terrain that Lady Flora was also keen to discuss. “That spark is amiss. I was amazed at how an independent bookstore in sleepy Margao whipped up such excitement and put up a solid debut show, helped largely by crowd funding. No aggressive marketing, no thumping music, no in-your-face signage and promotions. The idea was to have fun and also learn something along the way.”

Sir PM chimed in, “Spot on, My Lady! While the festival got my vote, on the sidelines, I was looking forward to buying art and souvenirs by the great Mario Miranda but couldn’t locate any store in Margao. My home is filled with these works. Even at the airport, instead of having stores called ‘I Love Goa’ selling cheap imitations of his works at exorbitant prices, I wish they had a kiosk with his merchandise. The wife was particularly looking forward to another biscuit tin that was etched with his famous characters. Sigh.”

“Correct, Pheroze. Wish there was more buzz to celebrate their famous son, at least in Margao,” Lady Flora elaborated. “Coming to think of it, our own city hasn’t exactly given him his due. Despite Bombay being the inspiration for a huge amount of his work, there is not a single store, let alone a kiosk [we had one that has sadly shuttered], to celebrate his work. A missed opportunity. Isn’t it reflective of how we treat some of our finest artists and chroniclers?” rued Lady Flora. “You are right, My Lady. It’s a long list; let’s save it for another day. Now, how about heading to Mondegar to raise a toast to dear Mario?” Sir PM suggested as both made their way to a fave hangout. Miss Fonseca would surely approve.

