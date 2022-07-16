Of treks and balances this monsoon

They come under the same ambit of cavorting in the waters, but these monsoon staples too have their own dangers even if on terra firma

Representational images

While warning bells are pealing about water bodies and the danger this season, let us focus on another monsoon special, this is about picnics and treks.

Trekkers must take familiar routes and novices especially should choose a path that is not too tough. Unnecessary bravado or machismo may mean paying a very heavy price. Ideally, trek in groups and have at least one seasoned person with you when you are trekking in the monsoon.

Good gear, especially shoes should be mandatory, but trekkers must also carry basic medical supplies or a kit. Phone numbers of emergency services, fully charged phones, a strong torchlight even if setting off in the morning is not mandatory, it is just good trekking sense.

Like all else, obeying the law and following rules only means safety comes first. The government may have closed certain trekking routes. Timings may be restricted at certain places. Warning signs need to be read and most importantly, respected. They are not there for additional decoration to the landscape. At certain heavy tourist spots, there are a couple of security personnel or caretakers who know the terrain well and are aware of pitfalls and no-go zones. They must be obeyed rather than argued with and defied.

Importantly, while exploring structures watch out when clambering inside, holding on to protrusions or balancing on ledges. These may not be in the best of shape and you may lose your footing. Several sites have a perimeter fence or wall telling you to stay out. Doing so is a no-brainer.

The greenery and nature’s bounty is a big draw these days. Yet, the government is bringing in certain bans or restrictions post incidents to prevent recurrences. Tread with care.