Open space warriors have done city proud

Updated on: 17 September,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial

Top

Locals fiercely opposed to the project never let up in their fight to save the green space

Open space warriors have done city proud

Locals met at Patwardhan Park on Sunday to discuss the issue and made a presentation to explain it to each other. Pic/Shadab Khan

Celebrations continue on social media after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) scrapped a proposed parking facility beneath a portion of the popular 
Patwardhan Park in Bandra West. Locals fiercely opposed to the project never let up in their fight to save the green space.


Mumbaikars must realise that parks are more important than pay ’n’ parks. By focusing solely on the space in Bandra and not looking at other options, the authorities were sending confusing messages. While on the one hand, they claim they are part of the green movement and planting trees around the city, on the other, they are focusing on existent parks, in the name of development. Leaders need to inspire confidence and walk the talk when it comes to saving open spaces. They should truly convince the people that all other options had been explored and they were found unfeasible before homing in on a particular space.



Talking about climate change, greening cities and sustainable development is inconsistent with taking away existing green spaces.


Another takeaway is that locals were creative, organised and on point while opposing the project.  While there are always dissenting voices, in this case, there was a concentrated effort on the part of residents who went about their efforts to save the park with unity, zeal and focus.

We often see movements  get derailed by infighting, deviate from from the cause or get mired in a hundred different distractions. Oftentimes, its members become too tired to keep on fighting. This is understandable, as the good fight is enervating and sometimes people simply cave in. In the recent case, doughty, dedicated warriors, who never said die, managed to save their green space. Call them warriors, they have earned the title.

