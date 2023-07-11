After reopening the bridges in the wake of repairs, tiles started cracking and popping out. Even tiles on staircases were found to be broken

The tiles have popped out on the FOB at Marines Lines. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Our infrastructure should be built to last x 00:00

A foot overbridge (FOB) outside Marine Lines station has broken and cracked tiles, though they had been repaired some time ago. Walking through this stretch at night can be dangerous; commuters are at risk of tripping and falling, as there are no lights on the bridge.

This particular FOB, situated at the north end, and another connecting Chandanwadi crematorium, were among eight bridges that were declared dangerous after the Himalaya bridge near CSMT collapsed in 2019. After reopening the bridges in the wake of repairs, tiles started cracking and popping out. Even tiles on staircases were found to be broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of passengers use the two FOBs to cross the busy road outside Marine Lines. The crematorium lane is connected to commercial areas. While these tiles may have been prised out by anti-social persons, the fact that this is happening repeatedly is unacceptable. Our infra has to be hardy, given the absolute rush at our stations and the density of crowds around this commuting hub.

People have to be forced to use FOBs. There have been repeated warnings that crossing tracks is illegal and lethal at every station and commuters must use the infrastructure available. Yet, if the FOBs are in shoddy condition, commuters have one more reason not to use them.

Our infra cannot simply go to seed after repairs and nobody held accountable for the time and money spent. When repairs are done, they should be done with vision and an eye on longevity. In fact, we need find out why the original piece needed repairs and what can and should be done to see that it does not fall apart once again. Let us make once and for all, instead of make and re-make.