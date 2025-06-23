Why did this new trophy come into existence in the first place? Rather, who took a call on it? It’s the administrators, no doubt and cricket followers are well aware that most controversies in the game are caused by those who govern it

Representation pic

Listen to this article Pataudi Trophy-retiring bitterness could linger x 00:00

When reports first emerged of the Pataudi Trophy, which India and England cricketers played for on English soil from 2007 to 2021, a source from the England & Wales Cricket Board said that trophies have been retired in the past. She or he could well have been referring to the fact that England and West Indies no longer play for the Wisden Trophy. (Botham-Richards Trophy now).

But Wisden is not a former Test captain, or Test player for that matter with due respect to the prestigious annual publication which they call the bible of cricket. Recently, we heard it from the grapevine that a trophy will be instituted in the honour of Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson for India vs England Tests. This move was viewed as insensitive and insulting to the Pataudi family; the silverware constituting father IAK and son MAK.

All this may have put Tendulkar in a sticky situation wherein he was probably caught between spurning the massive honour or accepting it and ensuring the Pataudi element stayed in the India-England rivalry. The Indian all-time great contacted the Pataudi family and assured them that the father and son pair would stay connected to the series through the Pataudi Medal of Excellence, to be presented to the winning captain.

Why did this new trophy come into existence in the first place? Rather, who took a call on it? It’s the administrators, no doubt and cricket followers are well aware that most controversies in the game are caused by those who govern it. Couldn’t they find something else to honour the modern-day masters with?

And while the Pataudi Trophy stays inactive in the ECB cabinet, it’s likely that the flames of this trophy-retiring act will still burn each time India and England ready their arsenal for a red-ball series.