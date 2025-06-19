“Sachin Tendulkar himself should have told them that this should not happen,” said Ghavri, 74, who represented the country in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs between 1975 and 1981

Karsan Ghavri

Listen to this article 'Why change the name of the trophy?': Karsan Ghavri x 00:00

Former India and Mumbai all-rounder Karsan Ghavri has strongly objected to the renaming of the Pataudi Trophy to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to be presented to the winner of the upcoming five-Test series between England and India, starting at Leeds on Friday.

“If they [ECB and BCCI] have given someone’s name for the trophy, it remains forever. They can’t change it in five or 10 years. These are not regular names; both are big players. Pataudi and his father [Iftikhar Ali Khan] were both very distinguished cricketers. By doing this [name change] you are putting them down. The first time this name change was suggested, the BCCI should have objected and said that this cannot happen. Had BCCI put their foot down, they [ECB] would have never changed it. The Pataudi family should have objected to it too,” Ghavri told mid-day on Wednesday.

The Pataudi Trophy was originally named in honour of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who both were former India captains. “If you have respected such big players over the years, then this respect should continue. Now they’re saying that while the trophy will be called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a medal in the name of Pataudi will be given to the winning team captain. But why change the name of the trophy? There is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Australia and India play Tests. Tomorrow, if they change the name of this one too, won’t Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border feel degraded,” asked Ghavri.

“Sachin Tendulkar himself should have told them that this should not happen,” said Ghavri, 74, who represented the country in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs between 1975 and 1981.

“If BCCI put their foot down, they still can ensure the Pataudi Trophy continues. Sachin is the greatest batsman of all time and Anderson is a great fast bowler from England. Both are great ambassadors of their countries. If you want to honour them, give all players Anderson-Tendulkar medals,” Ghavri signed off.