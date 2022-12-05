Planning crucial before setting up night bazaars

The civic body is also exploring the idea of a night bazaar at Mohammed Ali Road

The guardian minister seeks to develop the tourism industry in the city with night bazaars. Representation pic

Night bazaars with khau gallis may soon spring up around Banganga at Teen Batti in Walkeshwar and at Fashion Street opposite the Bombay Gymkhana. At a recent meeting, Mumbai City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar suggested that the collector explore the possibility of allowing these markets to thrive in these areas, according to a report in this paper. If the plan is implemented, people can go shopping and relish street food till midnight.

The civic body is also exploring the idea of a night bazaar at Mohammed Ali Road.

While all this may portend exciting times for the city that never sleeps, it is also important that preparations be absolutely spot-on.

For night bazaars, good lighting is crucial for the safety and security of all. We have to ensure there is no disruption to traffic and locals are not disturbed. The latter’s lives cannot be thrown out of gear or allowed to nosedive in quality if night bazaars are green-lit. The plan should be such that order has to be maintained.

Raucous, unruly crowds must be prevented from gathering at these night spots. Proper signage means less confusion and good guidance for persons who visit these bazaars. Noise has to be controlled as we have to factor in seniors, infants and the sick who will need their rest. There must be adequate personnel on the roads to supervise and oversee the markets. Any kind of emergency situations that arise around these hubs must also be responded to quickly.

Lest we forget, there was a fire at Fashion Street a few days ago, though fortunately there were no casualties or injuries. Special attention must be paid to this as with food being sold.

Night bazaars sound like a great plan but a holistic perspective and eye on these factors will spell success and staying power.

