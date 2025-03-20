Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Playgrounds must be used primarily for recreation

Playgrounds must be used primarily for recreation

Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Locals accused a municipal commissioner of granting permission to third parties to carry out commercial activities at the playground throughout the year despite opposition from them

Playgrounds must be used primarily for recreation

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Playgrounds must be used primarily for recreation
x
00:00

A 22-year-old student died of electrocution at a playground at Vasant Nagari, Vasai East, where a Holi sammelan mela was held recently. A large giant wheel and other amusement rides were arranged for the gathering. Following the youth’s death, the crowd that had gathered for the event vandalised the setup.


Locals accused a municipal commissioner of granting permission to third parties to carry out commercial activities at the playground throughout the year despite opposition from them.


They stated in a report that there  is complete chaos at the playground where almost every day there is a large gathering. They had written letters to the municipal corporation and the local legislator requesting them not to give permission for any activity other than sports, but in vain.


This tragedy throws the spotlight on the necessity of keeping playgrounds for sporting events and physical recreation. In a city where people are starved of open spaces, where every inch is precious it is doubly important that we keep these spaces open for sport, walking, outdoors activities. Let them be reserved as playgrounds.

We see open grounds being used for a myriad functions. While these may be allowed, there must be rules stating that equipment or apparatus used for functions be dismantled and stowed away to a side with people having no access to that part till it is removed or cleared away as soon as possible by those responsible. We cannot have pandals standing there days after, wires hanging loose from some equipment and debris piled up on the ground for days.

Signage must indicate that people cannot use or touch this equipment. A security guard or personnel must man the spot. The best is, of course, to keep it open for play and no other purpose.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial holi vasai news columnists

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK