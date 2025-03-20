Playgrounds must be used primarily for recreation

Locals accused a municipal commissioner of granting permission to third parties to carry out commercial activities at the playground throughout the year despite opposition from them

A 22-year-old student died of electrocution at a playground at Vasant Nagari, Vasai East, where a Holi sammelan mela was held recently. A large giant wheel and other amusement rides were arranged for the gathering. Following the youth’s death, the crowd that had gathered for the event vandalised the setup.

Locals accused a municipal commissioner of granting permission to third parties to carry out commercial activities at the playground throughout the year despite opposition from them.

They stated in a report that there is complete chaos at the playground where almost every day there is a large gathering. They had written letters to the municipal corporation and the local legislator requesting them not to give permission for any activity other than sports, but in vain.

This tragedy throws the spotlight on the necessity of keeping playgrounds for sporting events and physical recreation. In a city where people are starved of open spaces, where every inch is precious it is doubly important that we keep these spaces open for sport, walking, outdoors activities. Let them be reserved as playgrounds.

We see open grounds being used for a myriad functions. While these may be allowed, there must be rules stating that equipment or apparatus used for functions be dismantled and stowed away to a side with people having no access to that part till it is removed or cleared away as soon as possible by those responsible. We cannot have pandals standing there days after, wires hanging loose from some equipment and debris piled up on the ground for days.

Signage must indicate that people cannot use or touch this equipment. A security guard or personnel must man the spot. The best is, of course, to keep it open for play and no other purpose.