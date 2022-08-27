Politicians are now influencers

Tourists may soon start spending a lot of money trying to walk in the footsteps of our illustrious ministers across the country

The Uttarakhand government plans to launch ‘Modi Circuit’, wherein tourists will be taken around locations visited by the honourable Prime Minister during his appearance on ‘Man vs. Wild’ with Bear Grylls. Pic/Twitter

I was extremely excited about a recent news report from Uttarakhand that informed me of the state government’s plans to launch what it calls a ‘Modi Circuit’. Apparently, this fabulous concept involves taking tourists around locations visited by the honourable Prime Minister when he appeared on an episode of the survival reality television show, ‘Man vs. Wild’ a few years ago. I stood up and applauded the sheer brilliance of the man who came up with it.

The politician responsible for this astonishing idea was reportedly inspired by a visit to Croatia where a ‘Game of Thrones’ tour routinely brings in thousands of tourists desperate to track locations where the popular series was filmed. I could see the parallels instantly, because a show about violence, hate, politics, and dishonour would naturally call Indian politicians to mind. What is Lok Sabha TV if not like Game of Thrones? I was also impressed by that minister’s trip to Croatia, because of the deep and lasting ties between India and that country that haven’t been explained to most of us before. We really should pay for more such trips for our hard-working representatives, going forward.

I could see why a Modi Circuit may soon become the sort of tourism campaign most countries on Earth will struggle to replicate. I predict millions of tourists spurning the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty for tickets to the tree where our Prime Minister stopped for a swig of water during that gruelling television shoot. It makes me hope that other ministers will extend the idea to encompass the entire country. Why stop at Uttarakhand alone when our Great Leader has spent years criss-crossing every corner of India? Every press conference with journalists has failed only because he has been busy travelling, all of which generates opportunities for those clever enough to exploit them. What stops the governments of every state from creating their own versions of the Modi Circuit and diverting tourism from other countries to their towns and villages with this superior attraction?

What I wouldn’t give for a guided tour of the pond where our Prime Minister fought crocodiles with his bare hands as a child, lifting them out of the water and tossing them on dry land like brittle twigs. What I wouldn’t give for a chance to sit in his classroom at that famous university in Gujarat offering degrees in Entire Political Science. It makes me think of the millions who send their children to Oxford or Harvard and how they can be convinced to choose Gujarat instead, with a simple offer of a free lecture at that fabulous university. I imagined purchasing a ticket to stand outside his mother’s home on some public holiday, if possible, just to catch a glimpse of him and his public relations team.

And then, I thought, why stop at the Prime Minister alone? Why not create tours for other ministers and popular politicians? Imagine the excitement a ‘Shah Circuit’ would generate, if one were to map the comings and goings of our honourable Home Minister. Or an international ‘Irani Circuit’ that would allow visitors to stop by the entrance to Yale University before flying back to a nice bar offering great cocktails in, let’s say, Goa? The possibilities are limited by our imagination alone.

A high ranking official of the Uttarakhand state tourism department described the Prime Minister to journalists as the ‘biggest influencer in the country’. All they wanted to offer tourists was a chance to have the same experiences he had. I wasn’t completely sure about wanting the same experiences, because communal riots tend to leave a bad taste in my mouth, but I realised I wouldn’t mind being driven around in a fancy German automobile, or try playing with peacocks, if only for a few minutes, because it would allow me to get a better sense of what it meant to lead a country. Maybe tourists could be allowed to record their observations for radio too: like a Mann ki Baat, but featuring many minds instead of just half of one.

I have no idea when the Modi Circuit will be fully operational. I imagine the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand may need to be uprooted and redesigned in some way, to better show off some of its locations, but that is just speculation on my part. Maybe it won’t need a complete overhaul. It’s not like Parliament, after all, so we won’t need something like the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

When he isn’t ranting about all things Mumbai, Lindsay Pereira can be almost sweet. He tweets @lindsaypereira

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

The views expressed in this column are the individual’s and don’t represent those of the paper

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 9 Submit Request