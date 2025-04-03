Posters advertising sex services cannot be tolerated

Nothing, though, is as brazen as these gigolo advertisements pasted in prominent locations.

One of the posters pasted in Andheri West, which has left residents outraged

Even by Mumbai’s unfazed-by-anything yardstick, this one has certainly shocked Mumbaikars. Yesterday, this paper reported how Andheri West seemed to be awash with posters advertising the services of a self-proclaimed toy boy. The posters say it straight—that this is a sex service, display a mobile number and also promise fun and an escape from boredom. Even the service charge, beginning from Rs 999, is mentioned.

The report on our front page cited how a young man opened up about the service he was offering and decision to put up posters in Andheri since he thought that was a plush area.

While such services are routinely seen advertised in public spaces under the guise of ads for masseurs, one must emphasise that not all massage services are sex services. Escort services, or even ‘friendship’ services, however, are, in many cases, sex services. Nothing, though, is as brazen as these gigolo advertisements pasted in prominent locations.

Authorities need to remove these posters as young people may call the number. Besides this being illegal, it can lead to potentially dangerous situations. Besides of course being illegal, this is also hugely embarrassing for residents and an eyesore too, for the locality in general.

This edit space has often highlighted the nuisance of illegal banners and posters plastered all over the city. These bills are also illegal and have to be removed for that reason, not just for their content.

The authorities also need to take relevant action against the individual for soliciting, so that people are deterred from putting up similar posters. Since many of these banners were around educational institutions and, in our report, the ‘toy boy’ himself stated he has been getting calls by students, urgency is vital.