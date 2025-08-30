Breaking News
Practising equality will make world safer for women

Practising equality will make world safer for women

Updated on: 30 August,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

There are several dimensions to this, the first being physical infrastructure. This is necessary for women’s safety

Practising equality will make world safer for women

Representational pic/iStock

Practising equality will make world safer for women
Mumbai, Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Itanagar have emerged as the safest cities in the country for women, while Patna, Jaipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Ranchi were ranked the lowest, according to the National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety (NARI) 2025.

The nationwide index released on Thursday, based on a survey of 12,770 women across 31 cities, placed the national safety score at 65 per cent, categorising cities as “much above,” “above,” “at,” “below” or “much below” this benchmark. Top-ranked cities were associated with stronger gender equity, civic participation, policing, and women-friendly infrastructure. At the other end, weak institutional responsiveness, patriarchal norms, and gaps in urban infrastructure contributed to places on the lower rungs when it came to women’s safety.



There are several dimensions to this, the first being physical infrastructure. This is necessary for women’s safety. Good street lighting is No. 1 when it comes to women’s safety. Policing or institutional response is another. When women know that the police are there to respond to help calls or appeals, it is extremely significant when it comes to women’s safety. It is vital that women have access to helplines. These must be effective. So must the personnel if a woman goes to the police station to file a complaint. Finally, there are attitudes that need an overhaul. We still witness women being battered and killed for dowry. This means working on mindsets from childhood. 


It means awareness about equity. It means adults practising equality in everyday life, as examples for GenNext. Each city must take it upon itself to climb that ladder, and those at the top realise there is no place for complacency. 

