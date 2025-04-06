Kartik Aaryan thanks Gangtok as he wraps up shooting schedule for his next with Sreeleela

On Saturday, he shared a couple of his images and videos from the Northeast region. His first post was dedicated to the people of Gangtok for showering him with abundant love

Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his film with Sreeleela in Gangtok and Darjeeling.

On Saturday, he shared a couple of his images and videos from the Northeast region. His first post was dedicated to the people of Gangtok for showering him with abundant love.

In an Instagram story, the actor shared his gratitude, writing. "Thank you Gangtok for massive love, will always remember you."

In another Instagram post, he could be seen interacting with a few monks in Darjeeling.

"Annual Baba conference Darjeeling," Kartik captioned the post.

Last week, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture from the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling.

In the image, the two are seen sitting amidst the lush tea gardens. Kartik holding two cups of tea also caught our attention, as it hinted at a romantic scene being shot.

For the caption, he wrote, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," and added red heart emojis.

The yet-to-be titled film is being directed by Anurag Basu. In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard.

Apart from this untitled project, Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri in his kitty. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik previously collaborated on the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

This film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. The film, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is expected to be a romantic comedy, although the plot details are still under wraps.

