Given that borders are fluid now, news, some of it credible and others maybe not so, so it is important to sift travels at the speed of light

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Protesting is our right, disrupting normal life isn’t x 00:00

India has been watching events unfold in Bangladesh over the past few days with a mix of curiosity and some trepidation. Ordinary citizens are also tracking events on media, social media and are discussing, debating and wondering what happens next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that borders are fluid now, news, some of it credible and others maybe not so, so it is important to sift travels at the speed of light. Social media throws up expert opinions and so much gyaan that one has to be painstaking and sift the wheat from the chaff.

While we all have a right to react to news in the global sphere, we have the right to hold protests, too, let the real purpose be education, awareness and letting our politicians know what some in society feel is happening across the border and possible adversarial impact in India.

We can raise our voices at rallies held in a disciplined manner with permissions, we can react online in a balanced manner. Let our physical protests though not provoke or prove a roadblock to the aim—raising awareness about a global issue, highlighting how it affects the citizenry here.

Those should be the aims which can find voice and an avenue on our roads. Those who differ may do so, this is a free country, but always with restraint and civility.

If for instance we protest against violence in Bangladesh, and our protest degenerates into violence, that is counterproductive. With the Internet shrinking borders, we see that global events affect us more and more. This will also be the way ahead. As a result, people will want to have a say or air opinions about these issues. Do so in a correct, fair and just way.