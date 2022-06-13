Public amenities should not be inaccessible to the public

Members of the pool are ruing a substantial hike in annual fees, which is now in the area of Rs 10,000 for one adult member which is causing a huge strain on pockets

The Dadar facility is one of the best-known public swimming pools in the city. Pic/Ashish Raje

An extensive report in this paper stated how a public pool at Shivaji Park, Dadar (W), is slowly becoming inaccessible to the public. Members of the pool are ruing a substantial hike in annual fees, which is now in the area of Rs 10,000 for one adult member which is causing a huge strain on pockets. Fees have increased from Rs 4,000 a year to Rs 10,000 in a decade, which even after factoring in inflation, is extremely challenging for a mammoth member base.

There are some efforts to call attention to this hike and slow it down or reverse fees to more affordable but it remains to be seen if authorities respond to members’ pleas.

We can only press for a happy balance one that is affordable for locals, many common people who cannot afford private clubs and use public pools. Clubs across the city have astronomical membership fees. For most, these are ‘closed door’ facilities as access is limited because of the money. These clubs, most with swimming pools, also have closed memberships, where many do not take on any new members keeping memberships for already existing members’ children and are full up.

Access to swimming pools is very difficult. We all have our favourite uplifting story about an Indian champion honing his skills in a lake, pond or river and from then on, making to the state or national team.

That though, romantic it may be, should not be commonplace. Our youngsters must have access to pools. So must all across the spectrum.

Civic authorities cannot apply a blanket hike for all facilities to sporting infra which is for recreation and health. We do hope there is some line drawn somewhere so that people across the spectrum can afford these facilities. On the other hand, quality of infra should not suffer with managements citing rising expenses. We need a middle ground.