Public pools in city must have doctors on call

Members of the pool said despite several complaints to the management, there has been no improvement. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Swimmers and a lifeguard faced a dire situation at the civic-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Swimming pool, also known as Shivaji Park swimming pool, on Wednesday morning, when a 76-year-old swimmer lost consciousness in the water.

With no doctor at the pool and no ambulance, the members flagged a cab and took the man to hospital, after which he regained consciousness.

The incident though highlights the need for public pools to have access to good medical aid.

The incident has led to members questioning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) management of the pool.

A solitary lifeguard cannot handle the situation. We also need an ambulance, at least in the early hours. A doctor on call, if not at the poolside, one who can be accessed within minutes is also needed.

Public pools have many more members compared to private facilities. They have so many seniors, too. Basic first aid box, trained personnel and quick medical care is paramount at swimming pools.

Public pools are in demand given high private club memberships, most of which have moved in the unaffordable zone right now. A lifeguard can save people in distress in the water, but he is not a doctor so medical personnel should be present.

Currently, the BMC is looking to up the number of public pools across the city, with reports stating the number could go up by at least six this year.

While more pools means more access to members, there is also the fact that fees are increasing steadily every year and the Dadar pool has seen a huge jump, making it tough for a family of four people to take membership.

While upping the number of pools is good, look at medical facilities available and amenities and keeping fees in check. That is real public service.