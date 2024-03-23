Quick responses should be the norm not exception

While it is heartening to see such a quick and effective response, the fact that citizens are pessimistic and hugely sceptical if not downright cynical is a very telling commentary

The gutter with the broken lid was in front of a D-Mart outlet visited by many people from the area

Recently, Borivli residents were taken aback by BMC’s swift action. Four days ago, while BMC employees were conducting a deep cleaning drive on some internal roads, a broken lid of a sewage gutter was brought to the notice of civic workers.

The complainant, in her interaction with a BMC official, pointed out that a broken lid had fallen into the drain, which could block the flow of water and even lead to flooding and choking of the outlet.

Her prime concern though was about someone falling into the gutter, which was over six feet deep. Visible in the day, it is difficult to spot at night. The gutter was in a place of high footfalls. Our report stated that the people actually expected that the complaint/query would go unheeded. Yet, a new lid was placed within 24 hours. The complainant stated that she did not expect such alacrity from civic officials.

While it is heartening to see such a quick and effective response, the fact that citizens are pessimistic and hugely sceptical if not downright cynical is a very telling commentary.

The civic officials have the power to change this narrative. If we see responsible redressal of issues within a time frame, citizens will no longer express surprise that their complaints are taken cognizance of. The entire image of the civic body will change and we will see trust and respect from citizens. This is the way trust deficit is closed.

More than attitudes, it is also important that genuine grievances see timely action before they become dangerous. This is the case with public infra, where broken equipment, unfinished work and half measures are a threat to limb, in extreme cases, life too. We have to move towards a space where citizens do not have to express surprise at getting an answer or seeing action. Instead, they are confident when complaining genuinely, and they expect and get results.