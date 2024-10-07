Breaking News
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Railways passengers must be on same page

Railways, passengers must be on same page

Updated on: 08 October,2024 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The focus has been to shift more services from Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to central and north Mumbai stations like Dadar and Parel, Thane, Kalyan, Virar and Dahanu

Representation pic

The growing Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is the focus of both the new suburban railway timetables that were announced earlier last week. On Central Railway (CR), it will be for the first time since the 2022 inauguration by the prime minister that the fast train platforms at Kalwa and Mumbra will be put to use and have fast train halts. On Western Railway (WR), there will be more trains to Dahanu. The area between Kalwa and Mumbra stations is also where the maximum deaths due to crowding occur. The focus has been to shift more services from Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to central and north Mumbai stations like Dadar and Parel, Thane, Kalyan, Virar and Dahanu. 


It is time Railways and passengers are on the same page and the former recognises the validity of some of the latter’s grievances. By seeking to address the same, they will reduce significant frustration and hardship.


Representatives and railway authorities should have patience. Both sides need to understand each other; yet, passengers must recognise some constraints of the Railways. The latter, in turn, needs to be responsive and constantly stay attuned to challenges passengers have and see how they can be addressed.


From acknowledging demographic shifts which may necessitate changing timings and number of services, to even looking out for passenger safety, the Railways must be adaptable to a fluid situation, needing change.

It is heartening to witness some transformation borne out of realising that the MMR is growing. Similarly, the Railways should be sensitive to any immediate need and possess a visionary approach, keeping the larger picture in mind, as it seeks to adjust its timetables and services for the benefit of citizens of  this 
dynamic megalopolis.

