Reforming India’s healthcare system: A critical imperative

India’s healthcare system stands at a crossroads. After 78 years of independence, the persistent challenges facing public healthcare reveal a pressing need for reform. The current state of the sector underscores a glaring disconnect between policy intentions and practical realities, revealing deep-seated issues that demand immediate attention and action.