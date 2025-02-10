Revenue can’t dictate BMC’s reactions to citizens’ issues

Lights shine into their home, there is shouting on sets with the noise carrying into homes in the wee hours of the morning and at times megaphones are used too

Bharti Chauhan, a resident of Pannalal Terrace

Residents of a Grant Road housing society are facing persistent disturbance because of ongoing film and television shoots at a now-shuttered municipal school and ground adjacent to their building, our front page report stated. They claim that the presence of generator vans that emit diesel exhaust, shoots that start early in the morning and continue till late at night, as well as the building and dismantling of sets, are adversely affecting their lives.

Lights shine into their home, there is shouting on sets with the noise carrying into homes in the wee hours of the morning and at times megaphones are used too. Frustrated residents have called it another Film City.

The BMC/officials need to stop passing the buck and ideally, see that this space returns as a ground for the public. Yet, we do not live in an ‘ideal’ world, and commerce makes the world go round. While the BMC may be unlikely to give up the revenue generation by these shootings, all the problems need to be tackled.

There has to be a deadline for shootings they cannot continue indefinitely. Officials claimed in the report that there are ongoing efforts to install an electric box so that generator vans will not be used.

Different officials claimed to have responded to complaints but it is obvious that the response may not be enough. On ground surprise checks by BMC and police may be the start of a solution. It will also show whether timelines for noise etc. are being adhered to or are only on paper. There has to be some solution for bright lights shining into people’s homes.

A meeting with resident representatives can also be considered. Resolve this so that both commerce and community can exist in harmony.