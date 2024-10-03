Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Road rage is a clear marker of the uncivilised

Road rage is a clear marker of the uncivilised

Updated on: 03 October,2024 05:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The gruesome incident was caught on CCTV camera. 

Road rage is a clear marker of the uncivilised

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Road rage is a clear marker of the uncivilised
x
00:00

A Delhi police constable paid with his life after rebuking a couple of men for drinking on the road, in a tragic and horrendous case of road rage with a twist.


Two people in a car were upbraided by a bike-borne cop for drinking. The cop rode near the car, after which the driver revved the throttle and hit the motorcycle from behind, dragging the cop some distance before hitting a stationary car, crushing the constable between two automobiles, stated the FIR accessed by the Press Trust of India.


The gruesome incident was caught on CCTV camera. 


The cop has left behind his wife and a five-year-old son. It is shocking that the car driver and passenger reacted in such a way after being told quite rightly to stop drinking alcohol in the car, on the roads. There was a definite danger here as the men, post consuming alcohol in a stationary car, were sure to start driving it at some point. That could have resulted in accidents or fatalities.

We have so many incidents where arguments with traffic police personnel have escalated hugely, and police have been attacked by those caught. Sometimes these attacks have been fierce and several times, they have been fatal, too, with the cop being mowed down.

There has to be an appropriate response to being called out by the traffic cops. Even if you think you are in the right, violence is never an option. First, have a dialogue with the cop and understand why you have been singled out. It cannot degenerate into an ego battle. 

There are avenues where you can argue and put forth your case. To actually kill somebody for this, makes you a murderer. 

Calibrated responses and how to take the matter further can always be debated at the apt forum.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi police mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK