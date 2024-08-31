Road safety must never be compromised

The police found that the contractor had not installed signboards at many spots on the highway, contributing to the accidents

The police in Raigad district filed a case of culpable homicide against a contractor allegedly responsible for shoddy work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, which has resulted in 10 accidents, in which 97 people died and 208 sustained serious injuries from 2020 to date.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had filed a complaint against the contractor, leading to the arrest of the firm’s project coordinator. The police found that the contractor had not installed signboards at many spots on the highway, contributing to the accidents.

The police stated that in some stretches where the work was completed, drivers were forced to take dangerous diversions. While parts where work was underway were pothole-ridden. An official said, at spots where work was incomplete, no safety measures were put in place for motorists.

It is time we took the strictest action against indifference and negligence when it comes to road work. We hear reports about blacklisted contractors who somehow manage to make their way back into the system and are given contracts, leading people to ask what use or purpose is this blacklisting at all?

The word ‘shoddy’ describes our work when it comes to roads and infrastructure. The public is outraged but eventually gets accustomed to roads falling apart days or months after the work is finished or safety being compromised even while the work is taking place. This has become so commonplace that people do not bat an eye at potholes, lack of signs and dangerous diversions until there is a huge disaster that proves to be a sit-up-and-take-notice-and-take-action moment. This is a very sad commentary on the state of affairs, one that only punitive action can change. Safety is top of the pyramid always and has to be non-negotiable.