Safety is paramount at dahi handi celebrations

There is a real buzz with reference to dahi handi given that the festival with human pyramids, its most identifiable feature, is ready to be celebrated without any pandemic-induced restrictions

Representative Image

Thinking in the right direction, Mumbai’s Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti (DHUSS), an umbrella body of dahi handi pathaks, recently concluded their committee meeting. They decided that various Pathaks should invest more in safety kits and insurance for their members rather than on T-shirts and other expenses, for the festival on August 19.

A report in this paper cited heads ticking all the boxes when it comes to safety and regulations. There is a real buzz with reference to dahi handi given that the festival with human pyramids, its most identifiable feature, is ready to be celebrated without any pandemic-induced restrictions.

In a report in this paper, leaders stressed safety, adherence to rules, insurance and the fact that dahi handi will be marked after two years. This means adequate practice is also needed, as Govindas may be ‘tier rusty’, if one could call it that.

This edit space has often highlighted safety when it comes to dahi handi. It has also stated that mandals should tweak their cash prizes not for the most tiers but for the best safety measures.

While that may not happen, it is heartening to see that concerns are raised by the umbrella organisation itself, which is also pointing out the right path for different mandals. When the recognition and acknowledgement comes from within, when those who practise it themselves state that everybody must look at aspects like good gear and insurance, then that is surely more powerful and has greater impact.

Festivals must be marked with fervour and devotion, but raising some genuine red flags pre-event should not be construed as playing spoilsport or being communal. Statements have often been twisted by vested interests and some do tend to fall into this trap. Safety should be priority in all fests given that we have entered the season of celebrations beginning August.