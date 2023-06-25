Sat-Chi’s Indonesia Open performance was an epic one

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sunil Gavaskar | mailbag@mid-day.com

You also need characters who the sport lovers want to watch and this is where the badminton duo of Satwik and Chirag could light and fire up spectator interest

Indonesia Open champions Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Pic/PTI

Sunil GavaskarFirst things first, heartiest congratulations to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the doubles title at the Indonesian event and that too beating world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (of Malaysia) and again that too in straight games. 


It was an epic performance in the history of Indian badminton and should rank along with the All England men’s singles titles of Prakash Padukone and P Gopichand and winning  the Thomas Cup last year. 


Badminton has soared


This is, of course, about the men’s game. In the women’s game, PV Sindhu’s World title towers above the other splendid deeds of our women shuttlers in both singles and doubles.  Over the last dozen years or so Indian badminton has soared skywards and with more and more academies coming up, we could soon be producing world beaters regularly. 

Fast-paced sport

Badminton is such a fast-paced sport that, unlike tennis, there’s  a new champion virtually  every tournament. Rudy Hartono in the 70s dominated it for almost a decade and after that there’s been the rivalry between Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei, which dazzled the badminton lovers. 

Tennis has had its rivalries over the years with the Borg, Connors, McEnroe era, and then the couple of decades of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic  that makes it easier to market the sport and build spectator interest. 

You also need characters who the sport lovers want to watch and this is where the badminton duo of Satwik and Chirag could light and fire up spectator interest. Chirag is the more flamboyant and expressive of the two and his celebrations on winning  the points that matter and on winning the match is what will bring in the crowd. 

Like mentioned earlier there seems to be a new champion in every tournament but here’s wishing the super duo the very best in the future and may they give us moments to enjoy and cherish like they have done over the last year or so.

Professional Management Group  

