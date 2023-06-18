Indonesia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty script history with maiden Super 1000 title

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight games 21-17, 21-18 to claim the men’s doubles title at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 here on Sunday

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Pic: AFP)

In a historic win, they have become the first ever Indian doubles pair to win a BWF World Tour Super 1000 title.

The duo has now won atleast one of each of these titles – Super 100, Super 300, Super 500, Super 750 and Super 1000.

Earlier in the semi-finals, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, had overcome one-game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21 21-19 21-18 in a one hour 7 minutes long match to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.

"We feel really good the way we played today. They made a comeback in the third game but we stuck till the end and I am happy that we didn't run away from our tactics. We stuck to it till the very end. First time we are in a Super 1000 final and so it feels good," Chirag had said after the win.

This historic victory comes shortly after Satwik-Chirag had lost to the Malaysian pair in a Sudirman Cup match earlier this year.

