BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty pair achieves career-best world No. 4 ranking

Updated on: 30 May,2023 04:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Commonwealth Games gold medallist men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have climbed up a spot in the latest BWF World Rankings to become World No. 4 duo, achieving a new career-high rank

BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty pair achieves career-best world No. 4 ranking

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Pic: AFP)

BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty pair achieves career-best world No. 4 ranking
Commonwealth Games gold medallist men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have climbed up a spot in the latest BWF World Rankings to become World No. 4 duo, achieving a new career-high rank.


The duo recently won the title at the Badminton Asia Championships and are all set to compete at the Thailand Open this week.


Badminton Asia Championships title was India's second medal at the tournament since 1965.


They defeated Ong Yew Sin-Teo Eo Yi, the Malaysian duo, 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 to clinch India's second medal at the tournament since 1965.

Rankireddy had said after the match that they will continue to work hard to bring more laurels to the country.

"I am grateful for all the support we have got during the Badminton Asia Championships. It's a great feeling to win this tournament for the first time and I am sure we will win more such titles in the future. We will continue to work hard to bring laurels to the country," he said.

