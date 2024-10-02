Shelter homes should be well-equipped, hygienic

They allegedly broke out of the shelter home around 3.30 am on Saturday, the official said.

The police on Monday said that four minor girls had allegedly escaped from a government-run observation home for children in Thane district, according to a news agency. The inmates, ranging from 13 to 17 years, hailed from Mankhurd, Ulhasnagar, Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh, an official from Hill Line police station stated. They allegedly broke out of the shelter home around 3.30 am on Saturday, the official said.

The overarching picture of security at shelter homes is a matter of concern. Facilities for the most vulnerable must have adequate security, alarms and CCTV surveillance. We must remember that such inmates are rescued from particular situations and placed in shelters by the authorities as they are the best option for them.

Many of these young girls and boys may be used to a life on the streets, where there is relatively more freedom than within the walls of a regimented institution. They may have yet to absorb how they are safer in a home, than outside on the streets. That is why they may attempt to escape. While looking for the girls, investigate, too, what made them run away and whether they were facing inordinate difficulties in the home.

Rectify issues, if any. A shelter is a safe space which presents the vulnerable an opportunity for a new life. Let us ensure such facilities are exactly that for these children.

Amenities within these shelters must adhere to hygiene standards. They must be liveable and the attendants well-trained. In the end, a shelter must serve as an avenue for inmates to turn their lives around, offering hope, solace, succour and eventually knowledge and life skills. With adequately equipped shelter homes, we may see fewer runaway cases.