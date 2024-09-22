Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Congress and Sena UBT in tussle over Versova, Byculla seats
Mumbai: 4 minors to be tried as adults in Govandi honour-killing case
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested for assaulting minor girl
Mumbai: Man arrested for cheating Indian Navy officer
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > CCTV surveillance at mangroves a welcome move

CCTV surveillance at mangroves a welcome move

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The cameras will be equipped with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system to track vehicles moving through the mangrove areas

CCTV surveillance at mangroves a welcome move

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
CCTV surveillance at mangroves a welcome move
x
00:00

Following this paper’s exposé on the illegal debris dumping in the mangroves and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Versova village, the Mangrove Cell has taken action. High-tech CCTV cameras are set to be installed in the area to monitor and protect the mangroves.


The cell plans to implement a video surveillance system in five zones, covering locations in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran. The aim is to ensure mangrove protection, enhance public safety, prevent encroachment and dumping and maintain law and order in mangrove areas across the MMR.



The surveillance aims to cover dumping areas, entry and exit points of mangroves and forest areas, important mangrove boundaries, roadside entry/exit points, sensitive road junctions, unmanned roads, coastal and slum area boundaries and check-posts. The cameras will be equipped with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system to track vehicles moving through the mangrove areas.


While the CCTV surveillance protection plan is a welcome move, it is also important to point out that this has been planned post a report highlighting the grim situation. There should have been vigilance at the outset, rather than a reaction to a report.

It is now vital that the surveillance plan does not remain on the table and is translated into action. There should be a definite timeline to implement this.  

The cameras must be top quality. We need sharp images. Maintenance and upkeep are needed for the equipment. There are several rungs of the ladder: plan moves from table to solid formation. Cameras are installed in a visionary, calibrated manner. Finally, it serves the purpose it was installed for.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK