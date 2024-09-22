CCTV surveillance at mangroves a welcome move

The cameras will be equipped with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system to track vehicles moving through the mangrove areas

Following this paper’s exposé on the illegal debris dumping in the mangroves and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Versova village, the Mangrove Cell has taken action. High-tech CCTV cameras are set to be installed in the area to monitor and protect the mangroves.

The cell plans to implement a video surveillance system in five zones, covering locations in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran. The aim is to ensure mangrove protection, enhance public safety, prevent encroachment and dumping and maintain law and order in mangrove areas across the MMR.

The surveillance aims to cover dumping areas, entry and exit points of mangroves and forest areas, important mangrove boundaries, roadside entry/exit points, sensitive road junctions, unmanned roads, coastal and slum area boundaries and check-posts. The cameras will be equipped with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system to track vehicles moving through the mangrove areas.

While the CCTV surveillance protection plan is a welcome move, it is also important to point out that this has been planned post a report highlighting the grim situation. There should have been vigilance at the outset, rather than a reaction to a report.

It is now vital that the surveillance plan does not remain on the table and is translated into action. There should be a definite timeline to implement this.

The cameras must be top quality. We need sharp images. Maintenance and upkeep are needed for the equipment. There are several rungs of the ladder: plan moves from table to solid formation. Cameras are installed in a visionary, calibrated manner. Finally, it serves the purpose it was installed for.