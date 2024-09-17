Mumbai: BMC launches night patrols after repeated illegal dumping at Wadala

Civic officials assure action, including roping in the police to tackle the issue

R A Kidwai Marg in Wadala has become a hotspot for illegal debris dumping. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The same spot on R A Kidwai Marg has witnessed illegal dumping four times this month. On Saturday night, unidentified vehicles once again dumped debris near Wadala station. mid-day had previously reported on illegal dumping at this location on August 29. In response, the BMC has now formed a team to monitor the area at night.

Debris was found dumped behind the BSNL staff quarters, along with R A Kidwai Marg. Local resident and social activist, Nimish Malde, said, “I saw debris here on August 14 and 28 and September 5, and 15. This is a recurring issue because vehicles are illegally parked here, creating space for debris dumping.” Malde also pointed out that the debris contributes to dust pollution and blocks footpaths, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. “We’ve heard of the BMC’s deep-cleaning drive in Mumbai, but it’s never been conducted here,” he added.



The debris at the same spot on August 28. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

mid-day’s August 29 report also highlighted residents’ demands for the BMC to conduct regular patrols and install CCTV cameras at the site. Wadala resident Manoj Gala said, “We are tired of this debris. Sometimes it covers half the road, creating dust and worsening the already poor condition of the footpath. Illegal parking adds to the nuisance, and people use the footpath as a public toilet. The authorities need to address these issues immediately.”

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of F North Ward, Prithviraj Chavan, confirmed that BMC is aware of the situation. “I have visited the spot, and we have set up a flying squad to patrol this and other problematic areas during the night. The squad will start after the Ganesh festival. We are also working to install CCTV in the area, and on Monday, our staff filed police complaints regarding the illegal debris dumping at Wadala TT police station. Footpath repairs are also under consideration,” Chavan said.