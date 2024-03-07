Small changes can help make a difference

This crushed fruit peels to be made into bio enzymes, a natural cleanser, and vegetable peels and food waste into compost or manure

The director of a green organisation recently held an engagement ceremony for his son in a Western suburb. He walked the eco-conscious talk by on-ground greening initiatives. A report in this paper stated how there were pulveriser machines on the ground. This crushed fruit peels to be made into bio enzymes, a natural cleanser, and vegetable peels and food waste into compost or manure.

Plastic water bottles used by guests were collected and stowed in special bins. These were taken away later for recycling. There was a seed-to-sapling table at the venue itself. Here, guests could plant tulsi or custard apple seeds into pre-mixed soil packets. These will be planted in rural areas soon.

The point was to show how we can take our philosophy of going green and use it in our lives. It should not remain a fashionable phrase or publicity gimmick but a lived reality. It was easier for this individual as he is already at the helm of an outfit working in the green space.

We can bring out change in our small ways, that is the takeaway from this report. There are recycling centres for plastic, so we can access those and see that we put our bottles or plastic waste there. Begin by segregating waste at home, so that a grassroots movement begins.

Practice water conservation at home itself; small changes like turning off taps saves a few drops. Using buckets, not showers, and ensuring that water is conserved as much as possible. Some of us can work towards rainwater harvesting in our housing societies/in the vicinity. Get involved in beach clean-ups when possible or just leave open surroundings clean, after using. There are some plantation drives, and community initiatives that one can get involved with, or even plant saplings in immediate environments. Going green is not intimidating, small steps contribute to saving Mumbai.