Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools

Online registration for Andheri E, Worli, Vikhroli pools begins tomorrow, offering discounts for various groups

A BMC official said that there is a concession in fees for school students, senior citizens, and the disabled. File pic

Three out of six planned swimming pools by BMC will finally start this summer The online registration process for the newly constructed pools will start on March 6 Meanwhile, the BMC had started construction of six new pools

Three out of six planned swimming pools by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will finally start this summer. The online registration process for the newly constructed pools at Andheri (East), Worli, and Vikhroli will start on March 6, on a ‘First Come First Entry’ basis.

Earlier, the BMC had swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Kandivli, Dahisar, Chembur, and Ghatkopar, of which the Ghatkopar one has been closed since 2016 due to leakage issues. Meanwhile, the BMC had started construction of six new pools in Worli Hill Reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad, Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park in Andheri West, Kondivita in Andheri East, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar.

Of these, pools at Dahisar, Andheri West, and Malad started in the last two years while the rest of the pools will be available this summer for children as well as adults. A BMC official said that there is a concession in fees for school students, senior citizens, and disabled citizens and a special batch for women. Interested citizens can register their names through the https://swimmingpool.mcgm.gov.in website from 6 am this coming Wednesday.

Swimming timings for men in all three swimming pools will be from 6 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 10 pm. In these new swimming pools, the annual membership fee for the general category is Rs 8,836. Also, all these three swimming pools will have a special batch for women from 11 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm. The annual membership fee for women is Rs 6,716. School students, senior citizens, disabled citizens, BMC’s current as well as retired employees, and corporators will be charged an annual fee of Rs 4,586.