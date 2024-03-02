Will man ever win the fight against mosquitoes?

Called as “world’s deadliest animal” by U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the tiny fly has time and again proven that it is a step ahead of human-created mitigation efforts to eradicate it

Man continues fighting a hard battle, with a tiny creature called ‘mosquito’ Experts are hopeful that with rising challenges, world will innovate its combat strategy Evolutionary biologists view mosquitoes as micro predators

In the 21st century, human intelligence has led to the creation of artificial intelligence, taking the world of science & technology leaps and bounds ahead. Moreover, when the world came to a screeching halt after the spread of coronavirus, man displayed the epitome of medical science and we returned to a near normal life.