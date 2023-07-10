Some TLC for our city, please?

As citizens grapple with another year of potholes, clogged drains and waterlogging with the fury of the monsoon at its peak, our sutradhaars discuss whether its civic woes could get any worse

My goodness! Those are some gumboots you’ve got there,” exclaimed Sir PM as he noticed his friend, Lady Flora, approach him. She was all geared for another Mumbai monsoon, and it showed. With the incessant downpour and the fact that their favourite adda, Horniman Circle Garden, was undergoing maintenance work, St Thomas Cathedral was their new space. She was all drippy and the new rainproof footwear sure stood out amidst the dimly lit interiors of the historic place of worship. “They are NOT gumboots but Wellingtons!” a slightly annoyed Lady Flora responded to her friend who clearly couldn’t tell the difference. “My cousin Margaret got these specially shipped across from the Isles. Aren’t these perfect for this insufferable weather?” asked Lady Flora, hoping her friend would redeem his boo-boo. But knowledge in such matters hardly stirred him even if it meant exposing his ignorance.

“I am more than worried about the plight of our roads and basic civic infrastructure. What has become of it, my Lady! I mean only today, I learnt from Dr Viegas‘ wife that her husband lost his foothold while trying to pay his respects near a grotto because the paver blocks on the so-called pavement gave way. We should visit him soon, shouldn’t we?” revealed Sir PM, visibly upset about the turn of events with regard to his close friend. But he was not done. “While our lawmakers go about trying to figure out which political party they should head to next, our poor city has gone to the dogs—with all due respect to my canine friends and their caretakers. I am appalled at how our roads, lanes, drainage systems and streets have become worse this year, ravaged by a few weeks of heavy rain. Worse, Percy reported having spotted several senior citizens near the Gateway —who are obviously younger than us— losing their foothold and wincing in pain. Some even needed help to be taken to their homes since they were in shock. While in the suburbs garbage piles in all corners have been causing immense stench. It was terrible to even hear it as he narrated his sightings,” said Sir PM. As a former champion of civic administration in his home city, Lady Flora could understand why this upset him. And she felt helpless. “Is there anything we can do to help improve this scenario, dear Pheroze? My heart goes out to our fellow citizens. We’ve seen this deterioration and utter negligence for a while now. Do you remember how the city’s infrastructure and basic amenities including its roads and railway stations had received a good spruce-up when the city shut down during the many lockdowns? Well, it was also a example of how the city can actually function and exist, minus the filth,” she reminded her friend, to which he nodded in full agreement, while recalling those tough days that did some good for the upkeep of the island city and its suburbs. “Of course, I remember. And those frames of clear blue skies and clean shoreline...it was almost surreal to see the city in this refreshing avatar. From those scenes to what has become of it right now. I’ve tried my best to nudge and poke so many of my friends in the building. Alas, they seem all too distracted with the political circus that carries on for a second year, thus taking them away from their core responsibilities to ready the city for the rains. I’ve heard that several wards are without key staff; also where is the accountability for.so many ward-based issues? And we do not have a mayor. With civic election dates yet to be announced, I am not too hopeful how we’ll survive and negotiate another year in this neglected manner...” he trailed off.

“So you’re telling me, that we’ve got to grin and bear it, right? Sigh. Wearing my sturdy Wellingtons might keep me safe and dry in SoBo atop this pedestal but what about the poor common man? We’re in July, and we’ve already witnessed flooding, closure of subways, train delays and overflowing drains,” rued Lady Flora. “You’re right, Sir PM said, adding, “But the other big difference I am hearing about from a few aggrieved people is that the multiple Metro projects that have taken over the length and breadth of the city, and the incessant, unchecked construction activity have become a lethal cocktail, one that has severely tampered with the existent infrastructure. I wonder if the babus up there in my former office had conducted surveys and studies by experts to gauge the impact and pressure that all of this would have on our already stressed-out infrastructure.” The rain had gotten worse, and both friends decided it was wise to stay indoors until things improved. “At least we have an option here,” remarked Sir PM, “What about those poor commuters who are held to ransom, as they get stranded at bus stands and railway stations, thanks to this current long-playing stuck record of excuses? For a city that contributes so much to the country, financially and otherwise, we deserve better.”

