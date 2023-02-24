Student helplines, a vital aid during exams

The board counsellors talked him out of his anxiety, after which he took the exam

Representation pic

The HSC exams are on in the city and a report stated that the day had begun with nervous students calling the state board’s Mumbai division helpline. Battling a learning disability, a 16-year-old from a Malad college, for instance, was anxious. He called the helpline on Tuesday morning just before the exam. The board counsellors talked him out of his anxiety, after which he took the exam.

This was one of the 67 calls the helpline received on Tuesday. As per information shared by board officials, the counselling room/helpline number received 29 calls in the morning just before the exams, while 38 calls were received after the exams. An official stated that students asked about different aspects of the exam. They shared their anxiety, and sought to clear confusion. There are efforts to talk them out of their anxiety, assure them things will go well.

More power to the official helpline which is answering student queries, seeking to assuage fears and counselling nervous students. We want to see more experts roped in to handle helplines as our youth are most vulnerable before the exams and of course, when the results are to be declared.

Today, the academic landscape is hugely different from years ago. More avenues means students have more opportunities. Yet, that also leads to confusion and the increased competition to anxiety and depression. Lives are faster and there is more scrutiny and judgement which may lead to crippling fear, thanks to social media.

Young people must be addressed in the correct way, anxiety must be tackled so that they are at some peace during exam time. Helplines may have partially replaced extended families where students had elders at home to talk to, or even cousins with whom they could share their trepidation. Helplines are a vital component of a new reality. Keep them going, robust and make them a lifeline for students.