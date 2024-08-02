The grit is gone!

Before every game in the 1981 CAB Golden Jubilee tournament, Aunshuman Gaekwad would declare in the team meeting that he would score a hundred the next day, and he did—four consecutive centuries against all four zones

Wills’ XI captain Aunshuman Gaekwad receives the Wills Trophy from then Mumbai Cricket Association president SK Wankhede after beating Indian Board President’s XI on March 17, 1985. Pic/mid-day archives

Aunshuman Gaekwad, fondly known to us all as Aunshubhai, was more than just a mentor.

When playing together for West Zone and India, bowling to him in the nets was always a challenge. Beating him at practice itself was a tough task. If I was able to beat his bat, it gave me confidence and assured me that I was bowling well.

What a tournament!

He was a guiding light when I entered the West Zone team for the Cricket Association of Bengal Golden Jubilee celebration tournament among zonal teams in 1981. Under the captaincy of Ashok Mankad with Aunshubhai as vice-captain and Polly ‘Kaka’ Umrigar as our manager, we were surrounded by cricketing geniuses dedicated to grooming young talent. My experience with the new ball alongside Baroda’s Narayan Satham, taught me the intricacies of the trade.

In that tournament, Aunshubhai made a statement — “late nights don’t affect one’s performance if the mind is focused on the task at hand.” His determination was unmatched. Before every game, he would declare in the team meeting that he would score a hundred the next day, and he did— four consecutive centuries against all four zones.

On the 1982-83 tour of the West Indies, he imparted invaluable advice — never provoke a fast bowler no matter how well you are batting. He shared his own experience of taunting Michael Holding with a gesture, only to be met with a blistering delivery that struck his ear in 1976. From that day on, he vowed never to provoke any bowler again.

On that tour, his room was often next to mine, shared with Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath. Music filled the air, and their door was always open for youngsters like me. They were ever willing to help us navigate any issue. I often hummed the song, ‘Tasveer Banata Hoon, Tasveer Nahi Banti’ and Aunshubhai would echo my sentiments, saying he too was striving to establish his place as an opening batsman.

Promotion of cricket

I shared the field with him numerous times, played under his captaincy, and was deeply moved by his passion for promoting cricket in Goa alongside passionate cricketers like Vijay Chowgule. Under his leadership, we won many matches and even became champions, inspiring local talent to harden themselves for first-class cricket.

Having spent so much time with him, both on and off the field, I enjoyed the liberty of teasing him and sharing jokes. He appreciated the funny Marathi clippings I used to send him. When I returned from my USA trip last month, I wanted to visit him in hospital, but I lacked the mental strength to see him bedridden. I selfishly chose to hold on to the image of him as a motivator and a fighter.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Jyoti and the family. May Waheguru grant them strength to bear this immense loss. Hats off to the man with a big heart and tough spirit. It seems God had other plans for him, and we are left with memories of his indomitable spirit and immense contribution

to cricket.