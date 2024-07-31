Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes away

Updated on: 31 July,2024 11:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Earlier, BCCI decided to release Rs 1 crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who was battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London

Anshuman Gaekwad

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, 71, passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. 


Donning the Indian jersey, Anshuman Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs. In the limited overs format, the former right-handed batsman accumulated 269 runs and in the longest format of the game, he registered 1985 runs with a highest score of 201 runs. In One-Day Internationals, Gaekwad's best score was unbeaten 78 runs.



Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale advances to final, Manika Batra's run ends


He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Following the matter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Mr. Jay Shah, "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace🙏", wrote on X. Taking to X:

Also India's Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences. "Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti", Modi wrote on X. Taking to X:

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad Ji, a legendary cricketer whose cricketing skills enhanced the pride of Indian cricket. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers during this hour of grief. Om Shanti." Taking to X:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to X, "RIP Anshu bhai .. terrible terrible news". Taking to X:

Earlier, BCCI decided to release Rs 1 crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who was battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London. BCCI’s decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaekwad.

Anshuman Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.

Gaekwad, son of former India captain DK Gaekwad, was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King’s College Hospital in London.

