Time to back the Indie bookstore

(From left) A book release underway at Kitabkhana in Fort; a child checks out some titles on a bookshelf at Trilogy Curated Bookstore and Library in Bandra

What an enlightening evening it turned out to be, My Lady! Glad that you overheard the writer comment about attending a session on independent bookstores at the Durbar Hall. Your vantage position at the pedestal has its benefits. All I get to hear, sadly, are squeals and abuses from commuters who are either entering or rushing to the railway terminus,” uttered Sir PM. He and Lady Flora were recapping their visit to the prestigious Asiatic Society of Mumbai a few weeks ago. They witnessed an interesting session where two founders of independent bookstores discussed the present-day scenario, and the road ahead.

“Honestly, I was expecting better attendance. This was essential for members of the publishing industry, especially for R&D, sales, marketing and distribution employees, who are responsible for a book to reach its rightful owner in a bookstore. Even city authors and members of the book reading community should have been present in the audience. It was their loss really, to understand reading habits and the bookstore ecosystem here,” shared Lady Flora. Sir PM liked how both bookstore owners recalled their challenges without hesitation. “It offered a window into the dynamics of running a bookstore in a city with hectic timelines, long commutes and countless distractions.”

By now they had reached the shuttered Strand Book Stall. It wasn’t a planned halt on their midnight stroll around Fort’s gullies, but it was a serendipitous moment in the context of their chat. “My Lady, did you know that in 1953, Padma Shri TN Shanbhag started this bookstore with R450? It was originally a kiosk at Colaba’s Strand Cinema, and it later moved into this spot. A special connection had bound readers with this landmark that stocked over a lakh titles, ranging from classics to wellness mantras, fitness to Freud, across its ground floor and mezzanine space. From Pandit Nehru to Ratan Tata, and the common man, it was a great leveller for the discerning reader until it shuttered in 2018.” Lady Flora noticed a hint of sadness in Sir PM’s voice as the last sentence rolled out. “Dear Pheroze, I feel your pain. I recall countless teary-eyed customers returning with bags full of books as the day for its closure neared.”

“I hope we never have to witness the closing of another bookstore. On a brighter note, it was reassuring to hear both founders share their excitement of keeping their respective bookstores running in the Maximum City, despite Herculean challenges, from the pandemic-induced lockdowns, to a fire. They have their pulse on our readers, and are moving with the times with terrific ideas to draw in higher footfalls; basically, get them ‘hooked to the book’,” grinned Sir PM, hoping his wordplay would win Lady Flora’s approval. She had heard better, but chose to support her friend, nevertheless.

“Good one, Pheroze. I particularly loved the transparent, and at times, witty repartees when they explained the travails of dealing with the reality that most publishers were based in Delhi,” she chuckled. By now, she was assured that her friend was paying attention throughout, though she had noticed him straining his neck to study the portraits mounted on the walls of the Durbar Hall; possibly hoping his portrait was also in the mix among Bombay greats.

Both sutradhaars agreed that the city, known for its never-say-die spirit, was blessed with serious bibliophiles who were running independent bookstores and an equally serious reading community who supported them through thick and thin. “Bombay needs more honest booksellers like them, especially in the suburbs; those who love bookstores as if it were their second home,” Sir PM summed up. “It’s up to us to back the existing ones, and hope that other visionary souls, especially with financial clout, walk the talk, and open more spaces for books,” smiled Lady Flora.

