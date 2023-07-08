Time to start treating drivers as human beings

The idea is to ensure that the drivers do not drive for more than nine hours continuously.

The RTO action comes after the recent accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Buldhana that killed 25 people. Pic/Waseem Shaikh

After the mishap that killed 25 people on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Maharashtra Transport Department has decided to act firmly against transport operators, aggregators and companies that force their drivers to do double or triple shifts, depriving them of sleep, a report stated in this paper.

A senior official said in the report that a sleep deprived driver is a killer on the road. If we find the cause of any mishap is a sleep-deprived driver, we will block his employer operator’s tourist vehicle permits and permissions. The idea is to ensure that the drivers do not drive for more than nine hours continuously.

While various technologies like sleep detection sensors are being worked on, this is a welcome recognition of the adverse and dangerous effects of fatigue-induced sleep deprivation driving. Every employer must ensure that the driver gets adequate rest and can work nine hours only. Stretching work shifts in order to cut costs or make up for shortage is simply not on.

While there is a focus on companies here, it also has lessons for all individuals. It is important for those with drivers to have reasonable working hours for employees. Drivers themselves doing double and triple shifts for more income, have to know that they need adequate rest. Being complacent means putting yourself and others in complete danger. Sleep deprivation is not immediately apparent and yet it can impair judgement and reflexes, both needed so much on the road.

Think about having a bad day at the workplace or even when undertaking home chores because you have not slept enough. And then, think about the effect this has when driving. It can be deadly.

This is the reason even people who self-drive need to ensure adequate rest. You be the best judge of yourself. When in doubt, cut the self-drive option and go for more inconvenient maybe, but the safer mode, like public transport.